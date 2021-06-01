Watch
Summer Eats and Treats with Chef Julie Hartigan

Posted at 11:54 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01

As the weather gets warm and we can celebrate more with friends and family, you want to be able to relax instead of being stuck inside cooking. Chef Julie Hartigan is here with some great tips!

Cheese goes with everything! Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese label and incorporate into cheese plates, salads, and more!

Stella-brate with Stella Rosa Wines! Semi-sweet and semi-sparkling and now in convenient cans, Stella Rosa is perfect for the party.

Save time and money with Save-A-Lot. The store is one stop shopping for all your favorite ingredients.

