Summer Beauty Trends with Nicolette Brycki

It's time to get ready for summer fun! Just in time for summer get togethers, beach, and pool time, Nicolette Brycki is here with some great summer beauty tips!

Summer can be harsh on our skin. The Olay Body Exfoliating Collection is gentle enough for everyday use and uses natural ingredients to gently help you glow.

A bright smile makes a great first impression. Crest Whitening Emulsions is fast and easy to use!

Combat sweaty, frizzy hair with Colab Dry Shampoo. The weightless formula smells great and works for all hair colors, types, and textures.

Give your face what it needs with Tree Hut Sugar Face Scrubs, available in four delicious scents!

