Makeup and Beauty Expert Nicolette Brycki is known as the “Chic Cosmetique” in the fashion world, shares some of her cool summer secrets for looking HOT this summer.

Just in time for barbeques, beach and pool time, Nicolette has secrets for looking your best after a long season of COVID and not a lot of fun.

Get your skin, face, smile and your entire body ready for some summer fun.

For more information, click here.