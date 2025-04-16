Subway's 'Meatier' shower is raining down an exclusive offer for MVP's

Subway is showering its biggest fans with mouthwatering, meatier subs – raining down free double meat for MVP Rewards members nationwide! Today through April 29th, Subway MVP Rewards members can enjoy a free double meat on any sub, including fan favorites the Elite Chicken Bacon Ranch, Hotshot Italiano, and Subway Club.

Getting your free double meat is easy. Simply join MVP Rewards and your offer will be dropped straight to your account.

Pick out any sub and order on the website, through the Subway app or in-restaurant using your phone number, to score the ‘out-of-this-world’ deal.

