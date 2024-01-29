Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Subway Sidekicks

Posted at 1:58 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 13:58:09-05

Subway has a new lineup of footlongs, but this time, they’re not sandwiches – they're your favorite snacks! The company is debuting Sidekicks, a whole new menu category featuring three new footlong snacks.

Visit your local Subway to enjoy a Cinnabon Footlong Churro, an Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzel or a Subway Footlong Cookie anytime of the day, as a snack or as a sidekick with your favorite Subway sandwich!

The Cinnabon Footlong Churro retails for $2 and is baked to perfection, served warm and topped with Cinnabon’s world-famous cinnamon and sugar blend.

Looking for a more savory snack? Try a footlong Auntie Anne’s pretzel for just $3! You can pair the Footlong Pretzel with any of Subway’s popular sauces like Subway’s Honey Mustard, Garlic Aioli or even Sweet Onion Teriyaki.

And of course, everyone loves Subway cookies - and the $5 Subway Footlong Cookie is thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chip and best of all, it’s served WARM.

Sidekicks are available at your local Subway now! Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices