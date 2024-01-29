Subway Sidekicks

Subway has a new lineup of footlongs, but this time, they’re not sandwiches – they're your favorite snacks! The company is debuting Sidekicks, a whole new menu category featuring three new footlong snacks.

Visit your local Subway to enjoy a Cinnabon Footlong Churro, an Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzel or a Subway Footlong Cookie anytime of the day, as a snack or as a sidekick with your favorite Subway sandwich!

The Cinnabon Footlong Churro retails for $2 and is baked to perfection, served warm and topped with Cinnabon’s world-famous cinnamon and sugar blend.

Looking for a more savory snack? Try a footlong Auntie Anne’s pretzel for just $3! You can pair the Footlong Pretzel with any of Subway’s popular sauces like Subway’s Honey Mustard, Garlic Aioli or even Sweet Onion Teriyaki.

And of course, everyone loves Subway cookies - and the $5 Subway Footlong Cookie is thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chip and best of all, it’s served WARM.

Sidekicks are available at your local Subway now! Click here to learn more.