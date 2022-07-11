Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Subway Restaurants - Subway Series

Posted at 1:44 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 13:44:14-04

The culinary experts at Subway spent over a year testing hundreds of recipes and flavor combinations to come up with the 12 NEW mouth-watering sandwiches. While you can still order your favorite custom creation, Subway wants you to leave the sandwich-making to them – no customization required.

This is truly a new way to Subway! The Subway Series can be easily ordered by name or number and the menu has something for every taste and preference!

Try the new Subway Series for FREE on July 12 from 10:00 a.m. to noon! Subway is giving away up to one million 6-inch Subway Series subs at participating locations.

Find you location here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019