Subway Restaurants - Subway Series

The culinary experts at Subway spent over a year testing hundreds of recipes and flavor combinations to come up with the 12 NEW mouth-watering sandwiches. While you can still order your favorite custom creation, Subway wants you to leave the sandwich-making to them – no customization required.

This is truly a new way to Subway! The Subway Series can be easily ordered by name or number and the menu has something for every taste and preference!

Try the new Subway Series for FREE on July 12 from 10:00 a.m. to noon! Subway is giving away up to one million 6-inch Subway Series subs at participating locations.

Find you location here.