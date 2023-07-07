Watch Now
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jul 07, 2023
If you’re craving a great tasting deli-style sub, Subway has great news! The restaurant is introducing four new subs called the Deli Heroes- the newest additions to its popular Subway Series collection.

  • Titan Turkey (#15) has 33% more turkey than the classic turkey sandwich and double the provolone cheese.
  • Grand Slam Ham (#99) is piled high with a third more freshly sliced ham than the classic version.
  • Garlic Roast Beef (#17) includes one of the most crave-able sauces on the menu, Garlic Aioli.
  • The Beast (#30) lives up to its name with over a half pound of freshly sliced meat.

Ready to try your favorite - for free? On July 11 from 10:00 a.m. to noon, Subway is giving away up to one million 6-inch Subway Deli Heroes subs at participating locations. Grab yours at The Johns Hopkins University Subway location.

Learn more here.

