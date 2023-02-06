Subway - Big Game Favorites

Subway is ready to help make your big game party delicious!

You may have heard of the Subway Series - which is 12 mouth-watering subs for every type of sandwich lover, chicken, italianos, cheesesteaks, and clubs. The All-American Club is one of the most popular subs in the Subway Series, and the Club plus all of your favorites are available for pickup or delivery on the Subway App.

And if you're hosting a party on Sunday, let Subway take care of everything! From amazing sandwiches to chips, cookies, and even sodas, Subway is your one stop shop for catering any event. The easy-to-order catering platters and improved packaging make feeding a crowd so simple.

To place a to-go, delivery or catering order, click here or use the Subway app.