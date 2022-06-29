Stryker - Mako SmartRobotics

Stryker recently hosted a seminar at the Bowie BaySox stadium for individuals to learn more about Mako SmartRobotics™, an innovative treatment option for many suffering from painful arthritis of the knee or hip.

This session was part of Stryker’s partnership with Minor League Baseball (MiLB), advancing Stryker’s commitment to providing information to MiLB fans on the importance of joint health and treatment options.

Mako SmartRobotics™ combines three key components: 3D CT-based planning, AccuStop haptic technology, and insightful data analytics, into one platform that has shown better outcomes for your total knee, total hip and partial knee patients.

Learn more here.