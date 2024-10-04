STRAND helps educate stylists for comprehensive scalp and hair care

If you have scalp or hair conditions, your stylist may notice before anyone else - including you. If you're being treated by a dermatologist, your stylist may not know that some chemicals or treatments may worsen your condition.

Dr. Chesahna Kindred is an industry leader in hair and scalp issues, specializing in alopecia. She saw the need and developed Stylists Training, Researching, and Networking with Dermatologists (STRAND). to pool shared knowledge for comprehensive hair and scalp care.

Stylists can feel more empowered by knowing their treatments are good for the client, and clients have peace of mind that the gaps between style and science are closing.

