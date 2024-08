Recently, lumber jacks-and-jills from all over the country came together to test their skills at the Stihl Timbersports US Championship.

After competing in events like the Springboard, Underhand Chop, and Standing Block Chop, Erin LaVoie and Nate Hodges took the top spots and will represent the United States at their respective Wold Championships this fall.

Learn more about the Timbersports Championship and watch highlights here.

Learn more about Stihl here.