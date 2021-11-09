Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Stihl - Outdoor DIY

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:50 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 14:50:38-05

The pandemic created a whole new generation of DIY’ers, especially in the lawn and garden space. But for a DIY novice, there are do’s and don’ts when it comes to redesigning your outdoor space.

Look at your landscaping projects as a whole to see where you can DIY and where you should outsource to a pro. Always consult a professional before any big projects, either for DIY advice or to price out your plans.

Some material prices have gone up ,and some may be unavailable, so be flexible when thinking about your project. If a fence won't work due to factors beyond your control, think about shrubbery as a natural privacy wall or divider.

Stihl has a full line of products to help you make the most of your outdoor spaces!

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019