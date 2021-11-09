Stihl - Outdoor DIY

The pandemic created a whole new generation of DIY’ers, especially in the lawn and garden space. But for a DIY novice, there are do’s and don’ts when it comes to redesigning your outdoor space.

Look at your landscaping projects as a whole to see where you can DIY and where you should outsource to a pro. Always consult a professional before any big projects, either for DIY advice or to price out your plans.

Some material prices have gone up ,and some may be unavailable, so be flexible when thinking about your project. If a fence won't work due to factors beyond your control, think about shrubbery as a natural privacy wall or divider.

Stihl has a full line of products to help you make the most of your outdoor spaces!

Learn more here.