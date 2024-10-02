Step Up for Down Syndrome walk celebrates and supports the community

The Step Up for Down Syndrome walk in Baltimore is Saturday, October 26th at 10AM at Rash Field. More than 1,000 people of all ages and abilities come together to celebrate and advocate for the Down syndrome community at this exciting, meaningful walk-a-thon event.

The day will also include fun activities like a play area for kids, demonstrations of programs offered by DSAmd, like Down to Box boxing class, and improvisation classes.

This year, the #StepUpBaltimore honorary chair is Chris Nikic: the first and ONLY person with Down Syndrome in the world to complete an Ironman, run all SIX Global Marathon Majors, Win TWO ESPY's, and become a global Ambassador!

Register to walk, sign up to volunteer, and make a donation here.