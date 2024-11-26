Stay healthy this cold and flu season with tips from UnitedHealthcare

Winter brings fun times with family and warm holiday traditions, but it also means the peak of cold and flu season.

If you haven't gotten your yearly flu and covid shots, it's not too late to get protected. Getting vaccinated helps lessen the severity and risk of sickness, especially for at-risk populations. It's also important to practice good hygiene, like hand washing, coughing or sneezing into an elbow, masking if sick, and getting enough sleep and exercise.

Cold, flu, and covid symptoms can overlap, but colds are generally milder. The flu includes cold symptoms like coughing, sneezing, and sore throat, but also can present with fatigue, fever, body aches, and digestive issues.

If you do get sick, make sure to get plenty of rest and fluids. A humidifier and over the counter medications can help make you more comfortable, but contact your doctor if your symptoms get worse or don't lessen over time.

