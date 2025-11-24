Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Start your Thanksgiving with the Y Turkey Trot

Screenshot 2025-11-24 134026.png
Y in Central Maryland
Screenshot 2025-11-24 134026.png
Posted

Join the Y in Central Maryland for the Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K! The event takes place at six locations across central Maryland (Arnold, Baltimore City, Bel Air, Ellicott City, Towson, and Westminster) at 8:30 AM on Thanksgiving morning.

Turkey Trot is a healthy family and community event anyone can participate in. Participants are of all ages and abilities and even our four-legged friends can join in!


Register now for the Y in Central Maryland Turkey Trot
Start your Thanksgiving with the Y Turkey Trot

Participants range from the serious runner to the casual walker including people in costumes, pushing strollers, with friends, corporate teams and family. Participants receive a race shirt, water on the course and at the finish line. Snacks are provided, and medals are awarded to top finishers.

If you aren't a walker or runner but would still like to help raise funds for a great cause, come out and volunteer! Each location needs volunteers to help the day run smoothly. Proceeds from the Turkey Trot support the Y Open Doors fund, which provides food for four Y Fresh Mart food pantries and helps make Y Membership, Camp, Preschool, and Before & After School Enrichment programs more affordable and accessible for all.

Participants are also encouraged to join efforts to help stock community food pantries by donating non-perishable and canned food for families and individuals who are food insecure. Goods can be donated at Y Family Centers up until Thanksgiving morning. High demand items include canned soup, cereal, peanut butter, tuna fish and pasta.

Learn more and register to volunteer or participate here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are