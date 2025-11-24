Join the Y in Central Maryland for the Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K! The event takes place at six locations across central Maryland (Arnold, Baltimore City, Bel Air, Ellicott City, Towson, and Westminster) at 8:30 AM on Thanksgiving morning.

Turkey Trot is a healthy family and community event anyone can participate in. Participants are of all ages and abilities and even our four-legged friends can join in!





Register now for the Y in Central Maryland Turkey Trot

Start your Thanksgiving with the Y Turkey Trot

Participants range from the serious runner to the casual walker including people in costumes, pushing strollers, with friends, corporate teams and family. Participants receive a race shirt, water on the course and at the finish line. Snacks are provided, and medals are awarded to top finishers.

If you aren't a walker or runner but would still like to help raise funds for a great cause, come out and volunteer! Each location needs volunteers to help the day run smoothly. Proceeds from the Turkey Trot support the Y Open Doors fund, which provides food for four Y Fresh Mart food pantries and helps make Y Membership, Camp, Preschool, and Before & After School Enrichment programs more affordable and accessible for all.

Participants are also encouraged to join efforts to help stock community food pantries by donating non-perishable and canned food for families and individuals who are food insecure. Goods can be donated at Y Family Centers up until Thanksgiving morning. High demand items include canned soup, cereal, peanut butter, tuna fish and pasta.

Learn more and register to volunteer or participate here.