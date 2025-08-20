Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Start your school year fresh with 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK?
Start the school year off with a clean slate! 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is happy to help take away any unwanted items to get you ready to take on the new school year in style. Just point a finger and it's done!


To get organized, start with these five steps:

  1. Organize school supplies
  2. Swap out seasonal clothing
  3. Toss neglected or damaged items
  4. Pick your time wisely and give yourself the time you need
  5. Optimize your space for a homework or reading corner

1-800-GOT-JUNK? charges one flat fee based on size. They offer free estimates and are able to pick up quickly and at a time that's convenient for you, from 7am to 10pm.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? is a full service removal company. They can safely dispose of unwanted items like furniture, appliances, e-waste, and any other non-hazardous materials. They are committed to recycling and donating to keep as much out of landfills as possible.

Learn more and get your free estimate here.

