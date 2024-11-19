Start off your Thanksgiving at the Y in Central Maryland Turkey Trot 5k

Join the Y in Central Maryland for the Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K! The event takes place at six locations across central Maryland (Arnold, Baltimore City, Bel Air, Ellicott City, Towson, and Westminster) at 8:30 AM on Thanksgiving morning. There’s also a virtual option available.

Turkey Trot is a healthy family and community event anyone can participate in. Participants are of all ages and abilities and even our four-legged friends can join in!

Participants range from the serious runner to the casual walker including people in costumes, pushing strollers, with friends, corporate teams and family. Participants receive a race shirt, water on the course and at the finish line. Snacks are provided, and medals are awarded to top finishers.

If you aren't a walker or runner but would still like to help raise funds for a great cause, come out and volunteer! Each location needs volunteers to help the day run smoothly. Proceeds from the Turkey Trot support the Y Open Doors fund enabling access and inclusion in healthy Y programs for all.

Participants are also encouraged to join our efforts to help stock our community food pantries by donating non-perishable and canned food for families and individuals who are food insecure. Goods can be donated at Y Family Centers from now through November 28.

Learn more and register to volunteer or participate here.