St. Joseph Medical Center - Cancer Treatments

Posted at 1:12 PM, Mar 16, 2022
Immunotherapy and chemotherapy are two commonly used cancer treatments that can help stop the growth of cancer cells.

Chemotherapy works by killing cancer cells "from the inside out," keeping them from growing and spreading. Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that helps trigger your immune system by using or simulating the body’s natural defenses. These treatment can be used together with target therapy or separately depending on the patient and type of cancer.

The Cancer Institute at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Digestive Disease Center provide comprehensive care for those with any type of cancer or gastrointestinal (GI) disorder. Their full range of specialists, including medical and surgical oncologists, gastroenterologists, specialized nurses and clinical staff, and more, offer advanced, compassionate care to support your best health.

