St. Elizabeth School - March 2023

Having a child with special needs can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to advocating for them.

Where can parents go for help in order to seek the support their child needs in terms of behavioral training, in-home and community support, education, social activities, and transitioning into adulthood? The Get Connected: Special Needs Resources Fair is a free event that brings together therapists, experts, consultants, products, and services that foster happy, healthy, and productive lives for those with special needs.

St. Elizabeth School serves students with intellectual, emotional, and/or physical disabilities such as Autism, Down Syndrome, and Cerebral Palsy from ages 6- 21. The academic program at St. Elizabeth School offers students both traditional and innovative coursework which is provided in an encouraging environment with both creative and research-based interventions. Students work toward graduating with a High School Diploma or a Certification of Completion and also receive vocational training.

The Get Connected: Special Needs Resources Fair will be held Saturday, March 25 from 9am - 1pm at the school. The event is free and open to the public.

Learn more here.