Springwell Senior Living has more than 15 years of experience with assisted living and memory care, and their independent living building just celebrated their five year anniversary.

At Springwell, seniors feel comfortable, safe, and well cared for. A professional and friendly staff includes 24/7 security and nursing staff.

Residents enjoy a host of amenities, including multiple dining options, activities based on resident's personal interests, housekeeping services, a community shuttle, fitness room, and more. In partnership with the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University, Springwell also offers a musician-in-residence program. That program includes public rehearsals and performances, and the musician can also visit residents in their rooms if they are unable to attend a performance.

Springwell Senior Living is a small, privately owned community. Residents rent their space without a large buy-in fee.

Learn more here.