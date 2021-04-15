Spring Style Tips with Emily Loftiss

Spring is here, and after a tough year we're ready to look and feel our best! Lifestyle expert Emily Loftiss shares her top tips, trends, and products:

Rejuvenate and moisturize dry winter skin with Olay Exfoliating Body Wash.

If you're noticing fine lines and wrinkles, Vichy LiftActiv Supreme H.A. Wrinkle Corrector can help.

Once your skin is feeling great, try Viviscal Hair Therapy mix in powders to boost hair health.

Looking for a great gift for mom? Save now on the T3 Featherweight 3i Hair Dryer available at Costco!

Learn more here.