Spring Skin Care Trends

Posted at 1:56 PM, Apr 03, 2024
Red carpets were packed this year with showstopping glitz and glamour - and the stars also showed off tight glowing skin.

Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Ellen Marmur says we can all get the look at home with easy, non invasive methods that down require downtime.

Thermage helps address signs of aging in just one treatment. There's no cutting or needles and the procedure can be done annually to help tighten and smooth the face, neck ,and even parts of the body.

For healthy, glowing skin, Clear and Brilliant laser treatment give noticeable results with no down time.

