Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Spring Recipes with Jocelyn Delk Adams

Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 14:28:05-04

Spring has arrived and it’s time to freshen up your menu with dishes that bring out the bright, bold flavors of the season. Sophisticated dishes can be simple and packed with flavor when you use the right products. Safeway brands O Organic and Open Nature are high-quality, minimally processed, and always affordable.

Try Keto Shrimp and Grits for a fresh meal the whole family will love.

Wow your dinner guests with this Crab Stuffed Salmon.

Looking for a vibrant dessert? Try this amazing Lemon Olive Oil Cake!

Learn more here, or download the Safeway app for even more deals and recipes!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019