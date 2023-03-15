Spring Break Travel Tips - Allianz Travel Insurance

Spring Break season is here, and travel experts expect a busy year.

If you're traveling with friends or family this spring, consider medical or other emergencies and add travel insurance to your trip. Having insurance provides peace of mind as well as protecting your finances!

If you do need medical attention on a trip, consider an Urgent Care before a longer wait at an ER. And, pack a pack with common medicines like Motrin, Tylenol, Benadryl, and sunscreen to treat minor illnesses.

Learn more here.