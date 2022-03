Whole Foods Beauty Week starts now! Check out these top picks from lifestyle expert Alba Ramos.

Ceramides like those found in the Acure line help keep skin soft and firm.

Prickly Pear contains amino acids and vitamins E and K. Try Karuna cleansing oil and sleeping mask to help enhance your glow!

Sun protection is so important for healthy skin. Cocokind's sunscreen goes on clear and is perfect for daily wear!

Whole Foods Beauty Bags are available starting March 18. Learn more here.