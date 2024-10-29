Spice up your Fall brunch with these ideas from Chef Cindi Avila

Autumn is in the air and who doesn’t love the flavors that come along with this cooler season. Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila joins us now with a look at some of her picks for your next Fall brunch.

With 1.5 times more calcium than regular milk and no lactose, Lactaid Calcium-Enriched Milk is perfect for pancakes, french toast, hot chocolate, and everyone's fall favorite - pumpkin spiced lattes!

Whip up a wrap, panini, flatbread, or mini think crust pizza with the versatile, delicious Toufayan Lavash bread.

Stop by The Fresh Market for all your Fall flavors! Find their seasonal crumb cake and pumpkin chocolate chip pound cake in the bakery, and don't forget the pumpkin spice granola! Stop by the produce department for crisp apples and beautiful pumpkins, and you can even order your holiday dinner!

Follow Chef Cindi on Instagram here.