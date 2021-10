It's Baltimore County Restaurant Week! Now through October 24, find delicious meals at amazing prices all around the county!

At Sorrento of Arbutus, new owner Harold Xecominos is dediated to maining the iconic brand and upgrading to reflect the changes in hospitality business.

The restaurant will still serve up the best pizza, but will now add chef driven Italian dishes to make Sorrento the ‘Little Italy’ of Arbutus.

