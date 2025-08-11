Smart Choice by UnitedHealthcare helps simplify your options

Many people like to research products before making a purchase, and the same is often true when it comes to healthcare. The healthcare system is complex, and comparing care options ahead of time to make more informed decisions may result in better access to care and lower costs.





Navigate healthcare plans

Healthcare plan selection tips with UnitedHealthcare

When looking at options, think about what you and your family will need in the coming year. It's important to consider what benefits you'll need, your potential out of pocket costs, and personal choices such as gender, convenient hours, and virtual options. Smart Choice, UnitedHealthcare’s newest innovation for employer-sponsored healthcare plans, enhances the provider search experience via app or website to help guide to quality providers based on the member’s personal preferences. With Smart Choice, members will see a clear dynamic score for each provider based on convenience and location, the member’s health benefits and their personal preferences.

Being actively engaged in your health care can lead to better outcomes and lower costs. Many health plans also can support you with wellness programs or programs to help manage chronic conditions like diabetes or obesity.

Learn more here.