Skip the stress with easy back to school lunch ideas from Weis Markets

Kids are heading back to school, and that means more hectic mornings, lots of after school activities, and needing to fill those lunchboxes. Weis Markets has some great ideas for helping us start the school year off right.

Redeem Weis Reward points for free or discounted lunchbox favorites like granola bars and peanut butter and jelly, and follow a simple Whole Grain + Protein + Fruit + Vegetable + Dairy formula when packing lunches.





Back to school meals at Weis Markets

Back to school meal ideas with Weis Markets

Weis Markets Healthy Bites magazine has lots of delicious and balanced snacks and meals for back to school Find some favorites below!



Pineapple Salsa adds fun colors and flavors to tacos, chicken, or as a snack with tortilla chips.

Egg Frittata Muffins are a protein-packed grab and go option for busy mornings, and easy to prep ahead of time!

Turkey Avocado Sandwich Sushi Rolls are fun and easy to assemble. Have the kids help and let them customize with their favorite sandwich fillings!

Weis has also launched their annual Weis 4 School program. Schools can register through October 31. Register your card and earn donations for your preferred school!

Learn more here.