Sisters Academy of Baltimore is a faith-based, tuition-free, all-girls school for grades 5-8. The Academy empowers its students to become agents of transformation in their families, schools, and communities.

Sisters Academy offers a 7:1 student-teacher ratio, extended day and summertime instruction for all students in music & visual arts, athletics, academic enrichment, and service, and a renowned Graduate Support Program that follows students through their high school and college years as they develop into successful leaders who are destined to make a difference!

Sisters Academy is located in Halethorpe and encompasses a diverse student population from over ten different zip codes across Baltimore County and Baltimore City.

Learn more here and register for the upcoming Open House on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 2pm-4pm.