Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Simplify your weight loss routine with Optimal Body

Optimal Body Weight Loss
Posted

If the weight loss efforts you made in your twenties aren't working so well now that you're in your forties, other factors may be involved. Optimal Body Weight Loss helps simplify losing weight by focusing on three key reasons people gain it:

  • Hormones can change and fluctuate as we age, especially in menopause.
  • Inflammation causes the body to store and hold onto fat
  • Stress prevents fat loss

Together, these three factors can contribute to weight loss resistance, which makes it tough to lose even if you're following a diet and exercise plan.

If you're ready to lose the weight and keep it off for good, schedule a consult with Optimal Body today. Call now to receive a FREE virtual consult plus a free 30 day supply of Dr. Aplin's metabolism boosting protein powder!

Learn more here or call 240-201-2552

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are