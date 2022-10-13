Watch Now
Signal 13 Foundation - October 2022

Posted at 1:47 PM, Oct 13, 2022
The Signal 13 Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit that provides financial support to Baltimore City Police personnel, including sworn officers and civilians.

The foundation's biggest fundraiser is an annual crab feast, which was held on September 24. Signal 13 relies on support from sponsors to help pay for the college scholarships that they provide to the children of Baltimore City Police and the civilians who work in the department. The foundation also provides unexpected financial hardship grants to those who are injured or otherwise unable to perform their duties.

You can help the amazing work Signal 13 does here.

