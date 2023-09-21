Signal 13 Foundation - 40th Anniversary

The Signal 13 Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit that provides financial support to Baltimore City Police personnel, both sworn officers and civilians, in the form of small no obligation grants and college scholarships for their children.

In honor of its 40th anniversary, Signal 13 is hosting a Family Day at the Zoo for Baltimore City Police and their families. Approximately 900 people are expected to attend, thanks to the generous sponsorship of COPT, Curio Wellness, The De Francis Family, and M&T Bank.

The money raised will go toward providing unexpected financial hardship grants to Baltimore Police officers and civilians, and college scholarships for their children.

Learn more and donate to Signal 13 here.