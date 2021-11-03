Formed in 1983 by Police Commissioner Frank J. Battaglia with help from prominent philanthropists and business owners, the Signal 13 Foundation is an independent, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) committed to supporting the men and women of the Baltimore City Police Department with grants and scholarships for their families.

In the past year, Signal 13 has helped many police families, including Sergeant Isaac Carrington, who was shot outside of his home and is now in a wheelchair. Signal 13 partnered with Mile One, Wheels for Change and the Fraternal Order of Police to buy him a mobility van.

Signal 13's biggest fundraiser is an annual crab feast which was held on October 16. There is another fundraiser at The Bygone at the Four Seasons on November 18 from 6-9pm. Funds raised at the event will help buy Thanksgiving turkeys for police families.

Signal 13 is not affiliated with the police department or the FOP. Every dollar raised comes from individual donors, foundations and corporate grants. Learn more or donate here.