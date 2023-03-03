Shambrekia Wise and her daughter Sandiya Badmus are co-creators of “Sightseeing With Sandy”, an educational travel book series and learning platform for all children and families, but especially those with barriers to traveling.

“Sightseeing With Sandy” follows the journeys of Sandy and Zooma, as they provide a telescope to the world, bringing global exploration home with every turn of a page.

Shambrekia and Sandiya have released 4 books so far, exploring adventures in The Bahamas, Jamaica, Paris and North Africa.

