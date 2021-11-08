Sight Matters - Macular Degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of blindness in the United States for adults aged 50 and over and affects 11 million Americans.

AMD impacts central vision in one or both eyes, and can cause people to have difficulty with daily activities like driving, reading or recognizing the faces of loved ones. Early-stage AMD often does not present any changes in vision, as symptoms usually appear gradually over time, so it’s important to detect the disease early and understand the risk factors.

Risk factors include genetics, smoking, and age. Regular dilated eye exams with an ophthalmologist or retina specialist are especially important to catch the earliest signs of the disease.

Although there is no cure for AMD, AREDS 2 Vitamins from Bausch and Lomb contain a specific vitamin formula that continues to help reduce the risk of moderate to advanced AMD progression.

