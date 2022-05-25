Shoprite - Memorial Day Menu

ShopRite’s registered dietitian Shelbi Thurau makes summer grilling a breeze with mix & match Grilled Skewers.

Skewers are a great way to please a crowd. Mix and math meat, seafood, and plant-based items for any dietary restrictions.

Prep ahead! ShopRite offers convenient pre-chopped veggies to make working ahead easy.

No grill, no problem. Your broiler will get the job done - just make sure to tent meats and any veggies that might take a little longer to cook with foil to keep everything cooking evenly!

