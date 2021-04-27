Shop with Style - Mother's Day Gifts

Give mom a gift she'll love this Mother's Day with these great ideas from Shop with Style's Amy Sewell!

Fisher's Finery silk pillowcases will have mom feeling cool and comfortable all night long. Plus, mom can say so long to morning time frizzy hair thanks to these gorgeous silk pillowcases! Check out their robes and other sleep accessories to make mom feel extra pampered! Use code shopmom10 at checkout for 10% off!

Mom will love these beautiful Joanna Buchanan candles. With scents inspired by travel, each candle comes in gorgeous, unique packaging.

Who doesn't love ice cream? Ecreamery's Mom's Sweet Treat collection comes with 4 pints of yummy ice cream plus a dozen cookies that tell mom how much you love her. Each small batch flavor is hand packed and shipped in dry ice.

