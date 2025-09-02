Shop smart this fall with RetailMeNot

Whether you’re stocking up for fall, or getting a head start on holiday shopping, September is one of the smartest times to save.

This month, RetailMeNot is making the savings even bigger with the September '5 To Buy' shopping event. Each week, get app exclusive savings and cash back deals on amazing items across five great categories.





Shop 5 To Buy this September at RetailMeNot

Shop smart this fall with Retail Me Not

On September 2, kick off the month with great finds in home furnishings and decor and score amazing offers from stores like Home Depot and Target.

On September 9, shop early for the holidays during Toys and Games week. Find offers from LEGO, Walmart, and more.

Refresh your cabinet during the week of September 16. Stack 30% cash back on top of sales from stores like Ulta and CVS.

Get the best in smart home and everyday tech from Best Buy, Amazon, and more starting September 23.

Finish off the month by booking your next getaway! Look for deals from Away and Expedia the week of September 30.

Learn more here.