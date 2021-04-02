Shop Small with Stevie - Woodfire Kitchen, Thomas' Hair Salon, Artsy Partsy

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie.

Woodfire Kitchen in Hereford uses locally sourced, farm fresh ingredients across their whole menu. Stop in for a delicious sandwich, salad, or their famous sausage, fig, and brie pizza!

Make it a girls day out at Thomas' Hair Salon. You'll be totally pampered without breaking the bank. Thomas' offers wonderful hair and spa services.

Artsy Partsy offers paint events for kids and adults, from birthday parties to family nights and more! Be sure to check out their virtual paint parties and online art kits too!

