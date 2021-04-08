Watch
Shop Small with Stevie - Westminster Wellness Center, Waist Beads by Reign, The Getaway

Posted at 1:31 PM, Apr 08, 2021
Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie.

Let it all go at Westminster Wellness Center. They offer massage, reflexology, yoga, personal training, and more to help you be the best version of yourself.

Love yourself with Waist Beads by Reign. Find these gorgeous, unique pieces online or at certain farmer's markets and festivals. Waist Beads are a great way to love and be proud of your body.

Get away from it all at The Getaway. Choose from massage, yoga, touch therapy and more. Plus, check out their aromatherapy hand sanitizing spray!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_

