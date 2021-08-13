Shop Small with Stevie - Well Read

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie. This week, Stevie is highlighing some favorite bookstores!

Caprichios Books is an independent traveling bookstore that offers new and used books as well as book themed gifts, accessories, and jewelry.

Vintage Books and Fine Arts in Easton is a great place for history buffs. In addition to books, you can find historical documents like maps and newspapers to learn more about the area.

Come shopping and leave with a smile at Sideshow! The shop is tucked inside the American Visionary Arts Museum and offers books, arts, gifts, novelty items, and more!

