Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie - Thrifty Finds

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:38 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 13:38:30-04

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie. This week, Stevie is highlighting some favorite thrift stores!

Find affordable women's clothing and accessories at Vogue Revisited on Roland Avenue!

Looking for a designer handbag on a budget? You'll find what you need at ReDeux! Be sure to check out their designer clothing and other accessories too!

It's discounts on top of discounts at Olivia's Shop! Score great deals on high end consignment clothing and accessories, and new customers save 20% on their first purchase!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses on our Shop Local page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019