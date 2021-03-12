Shop Small with Stevie - Poppy and Stella, Dough Run, The Zone Salon

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie.

Poppy & Stella has two locations and is a must-see for women's clothing, accessories, home goods and more! Their products are affordable, unique, and make great gifts!

Dough Run offers delicious, healthy foods that will keep you on track while still enjoying a yummy snack or meal! Stop in for granola, breakfast sandwiches and more.

The Zone Salon in Hereford is a family-owned business. They shut down briefly at the start of the pandemic but they're open and taking appointments! The salon practices social distancing and masking during appointments.

