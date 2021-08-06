Shop Small with Stevie - Home Decor

Watch
Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie. If you're looking for home decor, this week's picks are for you!

Southern Sol Shoppe has an amazing selection of furniture, clothing, home decor, and even baked goods! They carry work from over 50 local vendors too!

Go treasure hunting at Pamella & Rose Furnishings! With a focus on American made items and Mid-Atlantic artists, this shop offers unique furniture, gifts, and more.

The Annapolis Pottery thinks "art should be used" and offers handmade items that are microwave, dishwasher, and oven safe. You'll definitely find something to love!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses on our Shop Local page.

