Shop Small with Stevie - Hereford Antiques, Santoni's, Mason - Mayes

Posted at 2:47 PM, Mar 26, 2021
Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie.

Hereford Antiques Emporium is chock-full of treasures to find, and has an entire floor of sale items for every budget!

Stop into Santoni's for a yummy sandwich or delicious cup of soup. They're also one of Baltimore's Top Ten caterers!

At Mason-Mayes boutique, every woman feel beautiful. Shop their sophisticated array of apparel, jewelry, and accessories online or in person!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_

