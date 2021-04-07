Shop Small with Stevie - Glyndon Grill, Timonium Barbershop, The Shabby Button

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie.

Stop into Glyndon Grill for their famous pot pie and crabcakes! Curbside and carry out is available.

Timonium Barber Shop can help you look and feel your best. The shop requires clients and staff to be masked and follows all cleaning and safety protocols. Call 410-252-1505 to learn more.

There are treasures to be found at The Shabby Button! The consignment boutique is full of great deals on clothing, accessories, home decor, and more!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_