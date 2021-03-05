Menu

Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie - Getting to Know Stevie Daniels

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:00 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 14:00:55-05

Midday Maryland is thrilled to welcome WMAR-2 News Meteorologist Stevie Daniels for a new weekly segment!

Stevie grew up in the Hereford Zone and stayed close to home for college at Salisbury University. After working in the hard winters of upstate New York and adopting her two cats Sunny and Stormy, Stevie came home to Baltimore.

Stevie is passionate about supporting local businesses, and she'll be highlighting some great small businesses during her Shop with Stevie segments.

If you'd like to be featured, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020