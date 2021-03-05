Shop Small with Stevie - Getting to Know Stevie Daniels

Midday Maryland is thrilled to welcome WMAR-2 News Meteorologist Stevie Daniels for a new weekly segment!

Stevie grew up in the Hereford Zone and stayed close to home for college at Salisbury University. After working in the hard winters of upstate New York and adopting her two cats Sunny and Stormy, Stevie came home to Baltimore.

Stevie is passionate about supporting local businesses, and she'll be highlighting some great small businesses during her Shop with Stevie segments.

If you'd like to be featured, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_