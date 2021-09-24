Shop Small with Stevie - Furry Friends

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie. This week, Stevie is showing us some businesses that can help spoil our furry friends.

To Wag For has your pet covered coast to coast with locations in Maryland and California. In addition to a boutique, they offer doggy day care, grooming, and spa services.

It's as fun to shop as it is to say. Treats by Zeets was voted Cecil County's favorite pet supply store! Stop by to browse accessories, toys, Puppie Love apparel, and more.

At Coco's Pet Center in Chestertown, you'll find an amazing selection of fun, unique pet products made locally by hand! Pets are welcome, so you can even let your dog pick out a paw-some new toy!

