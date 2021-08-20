Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie - Florists

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:09 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 14:09:15-04

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie. This week, Stevie is highlighting some favorite florists!

Fair Hill Florist has been creating gorgeous floral arrangements since 1975. Be sure to stop in for your next special occasion!

It's flowers and more at Janda Florist. Find beautiful arrangements plus great gifts, garden items, and Polish pottery!

Sister stores The Flower Cottage and Petals 'N Posies at Jonathan's offers eye-catching floral arrangements plus perfect accompanying gifts like stuffed animals, fruit baskets, candles, and more. They even offer delivery!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses on our Shop Local page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019